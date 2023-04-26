Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.81relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) by analysts is $5.71, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.16% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DCFC was 2.23M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC’s stock has seen a -12.17% decrease for the week, with a -12.17% drop in the past month and a -30.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -66.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1235. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.