Trane Technologies plc (TT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Trane Technologies plc (TT) has gone up by 1.56% for the week, with a -1.77% drop in the past month and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for TT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for TT’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Right Now?

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TT is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TT is $191.78, which is $12.72 above the current market price. The public float for TT is 227.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for TT on April 26, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

TT) stock’s latest price update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 177.73, however, the company has experienced a 1.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $168. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TT, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

TT Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.00. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Camuti Paul A, who sale 7,950 shares at the price of $190.78 back on Mar 03. After this action, Camuti Paul A now owns 89,021 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $1,516,710 using the latest closing price.

Turtz Evan M, the Senior Vice President of Trane Technologies plc, sale 2,095 shares at $190.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Turtz Evan M is holding 19,601 shares at $399,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.75. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.56. Total debt to assets is 29.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.