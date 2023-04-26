Trading Update: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock Endures 2.26% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has gone down by -4.69% for the week, with a -0.80% drop in the past month and a 17.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 34.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.54M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16 in relation to its previous close of 15.56. However, the company has experienced a -4.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 42.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.