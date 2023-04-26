Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has plunged by -1.37 when compared to previous closing price of 71.33, but the company has seen a -2.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TW is $83.38, which is $13.44 above the current price. The public float for TW is 110.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TW on April 26, 2023 was 880.98K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stock saw a decrease of -2.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.80. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sale 394 shares at the price of $74.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 731 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $29,353 using the latest closing price.

Furber Sara, the Chief Financial Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 8,210 shares at $73.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Furber Sara is holding 62,691 shares at $603,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.