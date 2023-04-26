Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TIVC stock has gone down by -5.25%, with a monthly decline of -18.94% and a quarterly plunge of -79.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.05% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.17% for TIVC’s stock, with a -87.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on April 26, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has increased by 8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -5.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1452. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -77.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.