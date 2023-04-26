The Volatility of Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) Stock: A -4.29% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has gone down by -4.29% for the week, with a 6.45% rise in the past month and a -9.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for TNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for TNL’s stock, with a -4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 9.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNL is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is $54.33, which is $16.26 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 75.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On April 26, 2023, TNL’s average trading volume was 702.90K shares.

TNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has decreased by -3.05 when compared to last closing price of 39.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/21 that Rising Covid Cases Hang Heavy Over the Travel Industry, Again. How to Play the Stocks Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNL reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for TNL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to TNL, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

TNL Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from CHAVY OLIVIER, who sale 2,650 shares at the price of $37.51 back on Mar 17. After this action, CHAVY OLIVIER now owns 12,411 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $99,402 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Travel + Leisure Co., sale 2,069 shares at $37.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 0 shares at $77,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.