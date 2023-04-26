The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock Faces 2.30% Weekly Volatility

The stock of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a 7.53% gain in the past month, and a -8.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for TRV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for TRV’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for TRV is 230.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.54M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.01 in comparison to its previous close of 179.13, however, the company has experienced a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/17/23 that Travelers Expects Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss. Winter Storms Are to Blame.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $212 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TRV, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TRV Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.16. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Frey Daniel S., who sale 37,316 shares at the price of $179.08 back on Apr 21. After this action, Frey Daniel S. now owns 11,703 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $6,682,419 using the latest closing price.

Toczydlowski Gregory C, the EVP & President, Business Ins. of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 5,420 shares at $184.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Toczydlowski Gregory C is holding 18,416 shares at $998,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.