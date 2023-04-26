The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 12.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.85.

The public float for HIG is 311.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On April 26, 2023, HIG’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has plunged by -1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 69.88, but the company has seen a -1.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIG’s Market Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a -1.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.49% gain in the past month and a -9.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to HIG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HIG Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.65. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $69.56 back on Apr 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,508 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,372 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 3,844 shares at $26,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.