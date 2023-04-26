The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.30relation to previous closing price of 343.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/23 that Goldman Moves to Keep Shrinking Main Street Business

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is above average at 12.09x. The 36-month beta value for GS is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GS is $389.22, which is $47.83 above than the current price. The public float for GS is 331.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GS on April 26, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a 8.61% rise in the past month, and a -2.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for GS’s stock, with a -0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $375 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $437, previously predicting the price at $440. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GS, setting the target price at $337 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

GS Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.32. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from BERLINSKI PHILIP R., who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $338.10 back on Apr 20. After this action, BERLINSKI PHILIP R. now owns 21,366 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,267,875 using the latest closing price.

Ruemmler Kathryn H., the Chief Legal Officer, GC of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 7,277 shares at $332.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Ruemmler Kathryn H. is holding 4,334 shares at $2,420,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.