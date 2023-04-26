The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 46.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Clorox Company (CLX) is $143.06, which is -$22.39 below the current market price. The public float for CLX is 122.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLX on April 26, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 165.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Clorox Recalls 37 Million Pine-Sol Products for Possible Bacteria

CLX’s Market Performance

The Clorox Company (CLX) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.70% gain in the past month and a 16.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for CLX’s stock, with a 12.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CLX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CLX Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.08. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from MACKAY A D DAVID, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $140.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, MACKAY A D DAVID now owns 600 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $140,630 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 585 shares at $154.83 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Reynolds Eric H is holding 17,289 shares at $90,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.07. Equity return is now at value 108.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 561.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 50.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 503.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Clorox Company (CLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.