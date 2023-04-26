The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) has increased by 23.48 when compared to last closing price of 10.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAN is $13.63, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for AAN is 29.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for AAN on April 26, 2023 was 330.09K shares.

AAN’s Market Performance

AAN’s stock has seen a 21.00% increase for the week, with a 37.02% rise in the past month and a -9.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for The Aaron’s Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.37% for AAN’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to AAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AAN Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +36.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN rose by +21.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.