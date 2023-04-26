The -24.29% Simple Moving Average of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a -5.88% decrease in the past week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month, and a -25.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for GOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for GOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is $4.71, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 141.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOL on April 26, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.76 in comparison to its previous close of 2.52, however, the company has experienced a -5.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GOL Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with -9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.