The -13.88% Decline of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has seen a -8.97% decrease in the past week, with a -30.39% drop in the past month, and a -79.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for PTRA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.98% for PTRA’s stock, with a -76.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTRA is $5.38, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for PTRA is 220.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for PTRA on April 26, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.97 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a -8.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -57.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2793. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -71.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Bailey Christopher L, who sale 9,535 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bailey Christopher L now owns 317,476 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $14,445 using the latest closing price.

Padilla Karina F, the Chief Financial Officer of Proterra Inc., sale 9,192 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Padilla Karina F is holding 211,581 shares at $13,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.39 for the present operating margin

-7.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -76.92. The total capital return value is set at -29.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Proterra Inc. (PTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.22. Total debt to assets is 17.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.