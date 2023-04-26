The -13.88% Decline of Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLGC stock has gone down by -15.17%, with a monthly decline of -14.58% and a quarterly plunge of -25.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.65% for Flora Growth Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.09% for FLGC’s stock, with a -61.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is $1.33, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLGC on April 26, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has dropped by -9.59 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/21 that Flora Growth, the Newest Cannabis Stock, Drops in IPO

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -37.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2377. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -141.01. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.