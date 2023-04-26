Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On April 26, 2023, TENX’s average trading volume was 4.23M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) has plunged by -4.01 when compared to previous closing price of 0.33, but the company has seen a -10.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a -10.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.49% decline in the past month and a -84.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.09% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -88.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -42.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3825. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -319.40, with -218.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.