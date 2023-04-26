TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by analysts is $139.00, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 315.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.66M shares.

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has decreased by -3.18 when compared to last closing price of 128.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

TEL’s Market Performance

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen a -2.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.40% decline in the past month and a -0.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to TEL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TEL Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.86. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 31,396 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,827,800 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 2,674 shares at $125.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 16,782 shares at $336,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.