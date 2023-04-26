T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) Stock: A -24.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has gone down by -35.91% for the week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month and a -56.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.29% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.29% for IDAI’s stock, with a -51.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for IDAI is 3.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of IDAI was 445.48K shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has dropped by -4.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -35.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDAI Trading at -25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.16%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -35.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, T Stamp Inc. saw -10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Equity return is now at value -300.40, with -145.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.