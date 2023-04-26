Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.26 in comparison to its previous close of 1.90, however, the company has experienced a -5.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for EPOW is 11.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On April 26, 2023, EPOW’s average trading volume was 53.61K shares.

EPOW’s Market Performance

EPOW stock saw a decrease of -5.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.70% for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.82% for EPOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.63% for the last 200 days.

EPOW Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -26.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4261. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. saw -26.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.01 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stands at -113.42. The total capital return value is set at -16.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.12.

Based on Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.