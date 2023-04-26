Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 15.59. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

The public float for PHYS is 400.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for PHYS on April 26, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

PHYS stock saw an increase of -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.77% and a quarterly increase of 3.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.