Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen a -6.56% decrease in the past week, with a 14.35% gain in the past month, and a 29.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for CXM’s stock, with a 18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is $14.67, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for CXM is 123.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CXM’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.81 in comparison to its previous close of 12.59, however, the company has experienced a -6.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CXM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 48.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Battery Partners IX, LLC, who sale 499,599 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Apr 11. After this action, Battery Partners IX, LLC now owns 0 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $6,345,620 using the latest closing price.

Battery Partners IX, LLC, the 10% Owner of Sprinklr Inc., sale 159,500 shares at $12.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Battery Partners IX, LLC is holding 0 shares at $2,047,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.