Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPLK is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPLK is $114.94, which is $29.9 above the current price. The public float for SPLK is 162.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPLK on April 26, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

SPLK) stock’s latest price update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK)’s stock price has plunge by -5.87relation to previous closing price of 90.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Splunk’s Earnings Top Estimates but Customers Are Cautious

SPLK’s Market Performance

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has seen a -8.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.47% decline in the past month and a -8.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for SPLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.13% for SPLK’s stock, with a -7.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPLK reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for SPLK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

SPLK Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.91. In addition, Splunk Inc. saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Steele Elisa, who sale 3,050 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Steele Elisa now owns 14,481 shares of Splunk Inc., valued at $320,250 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Scott, the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of Splunk Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $101.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Morgan Scott is holding 115,907 shares at $202,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc. stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value 54.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.