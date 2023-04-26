Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANY is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANY is $10.00, The public float for ANY is 65.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANY on April 26, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ANY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has jumped by 11.05 compared to previous close of 0.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY’s stock has risen by 7.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.09% and a quarterly rise of 15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Sphere 3D Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.09% for ANY’s stock, with a 4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at 26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3914. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw 72.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1467.25 for the present operating margin

-421.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -3172.63. Equity return is now at value -129.50, with -97.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.