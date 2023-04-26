Spark Networks SE (LOV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV)’s stock price has increased by 10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a 12.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOV is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spark Networks SE (LOV) is $1.50, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for LOV is 24.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On April 26, 2023, LOV’s average trading volume was 71.30K shares.

LOV’s Market Performance

LOV’s stock has seen a 12.57% increase for the week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month and a -20.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for Spark Networks SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.60% for LOV’s stock, with a -45.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOV reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2020.

LOV Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOV rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8009. In addition, Spark Networks SE saw 37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOV starting from Osmium Partners, LLC, who sale 210,501 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 30. After this action, Osmium Partners, LLC now owns 4,520,702 shares of Spark Networks SE, valued at $130,048 using the latest closing price.

Osmium Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spark Networks SE, sale 200,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Osmium Partners, LLC is holding 4,731,203 shares at $128,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.82 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spark Networks SE stands at -23.53. Equity return is now at value -303.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spark Networks SE (LOV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.