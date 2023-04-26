Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.91 in comparison to its previous close of 79.49, however, the company has experienced a -7.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 22.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is $63.13, which is -$13.84 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCCO on April 26, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stock saw an increase of -7.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly increase of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for SCCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to SCCO, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.58. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Feb 16. After this action, ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE now owns 4,400 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $114,161 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.