Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by analysts is $128.13, which is $25.13 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.80M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 106.16. However, the company has seen a -8.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

SWKS’s Market Performance

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a -8.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a -5.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.98% for SWKS’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $150 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

SWKS Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.15. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.