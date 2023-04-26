Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.96 compared to its previous closing price of 16.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SFNC is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SFNC is $19.80, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for SFNC is 125.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume for SFNC on April 26, 2023 was 600.42K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC’s stock has seen a -4.68% decrease for the week, with a -13.58% drop in the past month and a -26.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for Simmons First National Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for SFNC’s stock, with a -29.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SFNC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

SFNC Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.89. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Bass Dean O., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $23.06 back on Feb 07. After this action, Bass Dean O. now owns 132,475 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $172,950 using the latest closing price.

Bass Dean O., the Director of Simmons First National Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Bass Dean O. is holding 139,975 shares at $229,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corporation stands at +24.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.