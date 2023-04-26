Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SLGN is 83.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SLGN was 367.76K shares.

SLGN) stock’s latest price update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN)’s stock price has dropped by -7.32 in relation to previous closing price of 53.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLGN’s Market Performance

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.11% decline in the past month and a -6.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for SLGN’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $64 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SLGN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SLGN Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.73. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 50,972 shares at the price of $54.08 back on Feb 09. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 709,501 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $2,756,515 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 16,510 shares at $54.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 760,473 shares at $896,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.