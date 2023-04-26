Should You Invest in VMware Inc. (VMW) Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VMW is $141.29, which is $14.95 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for VMW on April 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 126.24. However, the company has seen a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW’s stock has fallen by -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.15% and a quarterly rise of 0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for VMware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 7.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VMW Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.90. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 254.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.