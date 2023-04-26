Should You Invest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NRBO is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRBO is $6.00, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 6.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for NRBO on April 26, 2023 was 588.49K shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.68 in relation to its previous close of 0.67. However, the company has experienced a -9.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a -9.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a -22.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.86% for NRBO’s stock, with a -89.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at -9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7101. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -115.30, with -86.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.