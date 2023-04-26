Should You Invest in Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIFR is $3.50, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 40.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CIFR on April 26, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.77relation to previous closing price of 2.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has seen a -20.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.80% gain in the past month and a 103.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.26% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.04% for CIFR’s stock, with a 49.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIFR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for CIFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CIFR, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

CIFR Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -20.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 292.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc. stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 171.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.