SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has plunge by -25.14relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -33.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for SLQT is $2.50, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for SLQT is 117.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for SLQT on April 26, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

SLQT’s Market Performance

The stock of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has seen a -33.00% decrease in the past week, with a -25.97% drop in the past month, and a 86.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.55% for SLQT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

SLQT Trading at -36.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -27.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -33.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9315. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 99.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Gunter Matthew Scott, who purchase 24,300 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Gunter Matthew Scott now owns 400,649 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.