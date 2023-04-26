Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is $212.87, which is $10.4 above the current market price. The public float for SGEN is 183.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGEN on April 26, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

SGEN) stock’s latest price update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.03 in relation to its previous close of 203.27. However, the company has experienced a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

SGEN’s Market Performance

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has seen a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.81% gain in the past month and a 48.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.85% for SGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for SGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 31.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $175 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGEN, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.24. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw 58.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from DANSEY ROGER D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $205.95 back on Apr 17. After this action, DANSEY ROGER D now owns 99,389 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $2,059,488 using the latest closing price.

LIU JEAN I, the Chief Legal Officer of Seagen Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $205.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that LIU JEAN I is holding 86,763 shares at $1,029,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.24 for the present operating margin

+79.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at -31.10. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.