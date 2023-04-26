Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) has dropped by -2.67 compared to previous close of 126.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/04/23 that Sarepta Stock Has $30 to $40 Upside if Panel on Gene Therapy Drug Positive, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRPT is $170.14, which is $45.18 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 83.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume for SRPT on April 26, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT’s stock has seen a -1.80% decrease for the week, with a -5.30% drop in the past month and a -3.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.02% for SRPT’s stock, with a 5.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $179 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $187, previously predicting the price at $141. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SRPT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.21. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Mayo Stephen, who sale 858 shares at the price of $109.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mayo Stephen now owns 6,387 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,311 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57,100 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 108,178 shares at $5,963,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -117.30, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.