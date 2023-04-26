Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.42 in relation to its previous close of 1.65. However, the company has experienced a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGMO is also noteworthy at 1.07.

The public float for SGMO is 138.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on April 26, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO’s stock has seen a 1.26% increase for the week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month and a -53.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for SGMO’s stock, with a -57.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGMO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at -26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6352. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -48.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Equity return is now at value -61.20, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.