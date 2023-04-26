Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RAD stock has gone down by -12.30%, with a monthly gain of 5.24% and a quarterly plunge of -34.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for Rite Aid Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for RAD’s stock, with a -56.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $2.50, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on April 26, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.74 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. However, the company has seen a -12.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -24.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 533.70, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.