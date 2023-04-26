Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REVB is $15.00, which is $13.79 above the current price. The public float for REVB is 3.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REVB on April 26, 2023 was 704.84K shares.

REVB) stock’s latest price update

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB)’s stock price has soared by 8.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REVB’s Market Performance

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has experienced a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.92% drop in the past month, and a -86.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.59% for REVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for REVB’s stock, with a -87.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REVB Trading at -28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1800. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc. saw -81.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REVB starting from TIDMARSH GEORGE F, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Apr 18. After this action, TIDMARSH GEORGE F now owns 64,848 shares of Revelation Biosciences Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

TIDMARSH GEORGE F, the Director of Revelation Biosciences Inc., purchase 26,500 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that TIDMARSH GEORGE F is holding 39,848 shares at $30,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.