Real-Time Update: Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen a 2.91% increase in the past week, with a 4.18% gain in the past month, and a -6.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for WTRG’s stock, with a -4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTRG is $54.75, which is $10.88 above the current price. The public float for WTRG is 261.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTRG on April 26, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

WTRG) stock’s latest price update

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 43.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/20/22 that A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Franklin Chris, who purchase 37,245 shares at the price of $40.70 back on Mar 08. After this action, Franklin Chris now owns 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $1,515,872 using the latest closing price.

Ruff Ellen T, the Director of Essential Utilities Inc., sale 8,560 shares at $47.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Ruff Ellen T is holding 26,972 shares at $410,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc. stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.