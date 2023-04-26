QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK)’s stock price has soared by 0.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is $3.75, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for QTEK is 15.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTEK on April 26, 2023 was 275.82K shares.

QTEK’s Market Performance

QTEK stock saw a decrease of -27.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.43% for QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.25% for QTEK’s stock, with a -75.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QTEK Trading at -34.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -32.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTEK fell by -27.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3313. In addition, QualTek Services Inc. saw -45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTEK starting from SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Aug 19. After this action, SPITTLER ADAM PAUL now owns 12,750 shares of QualTek Services Inc., valued at $10,505 using the latest closing price.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, the Chief Financial Officer of QualTek Services Inc., purchase 7,250 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that SPITTLER ADAM PAUL is holding 7,250 shares at $10,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTEK

The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.24. Equity return is now at value -255.60, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.