Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has seen a -9.03% decrease in the past week, with a 8.15% gain in the past month, and a 89.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.03% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.12% for PYXS’s stock, with a 36.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is $10.75, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 27.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYXS on April 26, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.31 in relation to its previous close of 3.02. However, the company has experienced a -9.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -25.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 117.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.