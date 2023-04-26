Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is above average at 83.75x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PSEC is 289.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on April 26, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has plunged by -2.62 when compared to previous closing price of 6.88, but the company has seen a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.19% drop in the past month, and a -11.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for PSEC’s stock, with a -7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Mar 14. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 66,492 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $41,220 using the latest closing price.

Van Dask Kristin Lea, the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 4,250 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Van Dask Kristin Lea is holding 58,517 shares at $31,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.71.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 83.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.43. Total debt to assets is 44.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.