Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock Experiences -2.11% Monthly Change

The stock of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month, and a -1.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for PGNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for PGNY’s stock, with a -8.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGNY on April 26, 2023 was 982.04K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has dropped by -6.14 compared to previous close of 34.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $44 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to PGNY, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.57. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Schlanger David J, the Executive Chairman of Progyny Inc., sale 10,224 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Schlanger David J is holding 73,487 shares at $357,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.