PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11.

The public float for PRG is 46.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRG on April 26, 2023 was 518.31K shares.

PRG) stock’s latest price update

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG)’s stock price has surge by 20.90relation to previous closing price of 25.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRG’s Market Performance

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has experienced a 23.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.22% rise in the past month, and a 53.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for PRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.77% for PRG stock, with a simple moving average of 55.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

PRG Trading at 28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +21.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.41. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw 83.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who purchase 618 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, Thomas Eugene Vin IV now owns 34,351 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $9,857 using the latest closing price.

Doman Curtis Linn, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $19.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Doman Curtis Linn is holding 72,000 shares at $962,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc. stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.