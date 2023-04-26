Popular Inc. (BPOP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.47 in comparison to its previous close of 57.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Popular Inc. (BPOP) by analysts is $73.00, which is $13.85 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 71.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BPOP was 826.60K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP’s stock has seen a -1.24% decrease for the week, with a 8.30% rise in the past month and a -10.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for BPOP’s stock, with a -15.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BPOP, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

BPOP Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.00. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, who sale 9,635 shares at the price of $80.38 back on Aug 26. After this action, VAZQUEZ CARLOS J now owns 118,015 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $774,461 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Jorge J., the Senior VP & Comptroller of Popular Inc., sale 1,383 shares at $80.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Garcia Jorge J. is holding 9,299 shares at $110,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.