PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock Records -12.78% Quarterly Movement

The stock of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has seen a -18.28% decrease in the past week, with a -26.28% drop in the past month, and a -12.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for AGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.70% for AGS's stock, with a -16.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is $11.13, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGS on April 26, 2023 was 716.12K shares.

AGS) stock’s latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.82 compared to its previous closing price of 5.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at -23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -27.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS fell by -18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who sale 8,208,076 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $41,040,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.