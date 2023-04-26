Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for PAGP is 189.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on April 26, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 13.86. However, the company has seen a -0.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGP’s Market Performance

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.49% rise in the past month, and a 2.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.