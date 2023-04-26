Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has plunged by -2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 227.24, but the company has seen a -2.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that Exxon Deal Hunt Signals Possible Shale M&A Wave

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is above average at 7.17x. The 36-month beta value for PXD is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PXD is $258.60, which is $36.06 above than the current price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PXD on April 26, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a -2.64% decrease in the past week, with a 15.72% rise in the past month, and a -4.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for PXD’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $238 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $193. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PXD, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

PXD Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.82. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.