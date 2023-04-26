PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has gone down by -1.99% for the week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month and a -16.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for PENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for PENN’s stock, with a -10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is $41.33, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 154.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on April 26, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

PENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has decreased by -3.55 when compared to last closing price of 29.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PENN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PENN Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.09. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.