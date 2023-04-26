Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is above average at 12.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is $133.67, which is -$1.26 below the current market price. The public float for PKG is 88.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PKG on April 26, 2023 was 755.77K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has decreased by -7.27 when compared to last closing price of 144.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PKG’s Market Performance

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has seen a -5.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.92% gain in the past month and a 3.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for PKG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for PKG’s stock, with a 1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $139 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKG reach a price target of $104, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for PKG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to PKG, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

PKG Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.62. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Mundy Robert P., who sale 13,800 shares at the price of $160.30 back on Jun 06. After this action, Mundy Robert P. now owns 38,799 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $2,212,107 using the latest closing price.

Harman Donna A., the Director of Packaging Corporation of America, purchase 500 shares at $153.21 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Harman Donna A. is holding 2,725 shares at $76,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.