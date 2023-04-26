Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): A Technical Analysis

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for OMC is 199.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on April 26, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 93.78, however, the company has experienced a -3.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

OMC’s Market Performance

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has seen a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.23% gain in the past month and a 8.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for OMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for OMC’s stock, with a 18.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

OMC Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.49. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from WREN JOHN, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $93.84 back on Apr 24. After this action, WREN JOHN now owns 328,448 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $9,384,000 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Jonathan B., the CEO, Omnicom Digital of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $93.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Nelson Jonathan B. is holding 128,038 shares at $2,335,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.