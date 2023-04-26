Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s (ODFL) Stock: A -9.83% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has gone down by -11.95% for the week, with a -8.92% drop in the past month and a -4.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for ODFL’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ODFL is $348.28, which is $43.29 above the current price. The public float for ODFL is 96.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on April 26, 2023 was 766.00K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL)'s stock price has plunged by -10.23% in relation to previous closing price of 339.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $339 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $326, previously predicting the price at $291. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ODFL, setting the target price at $395 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ODFL Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.63. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Bates David J., who sale 1,208 shares at the price of $344.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Bates David J. now owns 14,082 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $416,410 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $351.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 822,707 shares at $7,036,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.